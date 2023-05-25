Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCLT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 724,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,858. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

