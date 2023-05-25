Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 45,673 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,673 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after buying an additional 461,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.99. 206,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,245. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $162.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

