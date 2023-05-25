Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.46. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 351,600 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 70,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,989,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,055,578 shares of company stock valued at $468,371. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

