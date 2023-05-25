Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Tlwm

Tlwm trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $4,129,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Chevron Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.80. 2,779,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,791. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

