China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

China Longyuan Power Group stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.17. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of C$10.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.84.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

