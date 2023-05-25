China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance
China Longyuan Power Group stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.17. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of C$10.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.84.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
