Christopher Clark Sells 50,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Christopher Clark sold 25,151 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $11,569.46.

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Clark sold 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $4,700.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

NYSE GROV opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.