Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 72,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 620,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.44.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Featured Articles

