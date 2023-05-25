Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.47

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $7.40. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 2,120 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.