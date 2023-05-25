Citigroup Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Neutral

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.
Ultrapar Participações Price Performance
Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
