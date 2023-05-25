Citigroup Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Neutral

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 504.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 356,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 297,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 285,429 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 845,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 628,579 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

