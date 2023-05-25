Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Director Acquires $250,713.96 in Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $250,713.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,393.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 80 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000.00.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $88.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Climb Global Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Featured Articles

