Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in May

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PSF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 20,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

