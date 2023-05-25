Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in May

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PSF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 20,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.60.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
