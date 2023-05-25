Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.19

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $95.54 million and $9.90 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

