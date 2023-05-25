Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,885,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,557. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

