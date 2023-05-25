Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.27. The company has a market capitalization of $290.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.