Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $450.50. 432,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,568. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.