Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 58,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 173,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 391,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.14. 103,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.