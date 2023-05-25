Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 325.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,312 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after buying an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,440 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.29. 1,703,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,036. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

