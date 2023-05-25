Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.7% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

VDE traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 308,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,718. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $118.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

