Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 615 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after acquiring an additional 872,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 721,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

