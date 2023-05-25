Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $28.08. 28,839,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,891,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

