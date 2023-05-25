Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 500,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,057 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 670,598 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

