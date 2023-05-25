Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 27,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,705. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

