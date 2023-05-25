Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.95 and last traded at $55.95. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.3576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

