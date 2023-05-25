Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 55,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,355,000 after buying an additional 212,076 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 420.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

