Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQ remained flat at $10.31 during midday trading on Thursday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.