Compass Minerals International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% annually over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

