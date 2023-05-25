CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CMPVF remained flat at C$34.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.00. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of C$34.00 and a 12-month high of C$34.74.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
