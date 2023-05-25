Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $4.11. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 9,794 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

