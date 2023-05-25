Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 3,248 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 3,464,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,306. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

