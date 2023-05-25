Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $887.01 million and approximately $111.96 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,441.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00324087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00572955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00066940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00422838 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003758 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,731,853 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

