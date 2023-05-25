Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,030 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Incyte worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $63.06 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
