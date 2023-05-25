Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,161,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,634,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.75% of Enerflex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,413,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,976,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EFXT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Enerflex Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EFXT opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -12.07%.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.