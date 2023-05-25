Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,617,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,011,000 after purchasing an additional 613,492 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,952,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,450,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.