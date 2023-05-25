Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 341.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $481.43 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.08 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.91 and a 200-day moving average of $498.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.