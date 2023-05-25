Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,976,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after buying an additional 675,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.81 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.5851 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,393,286 shares of company stock worth $167,009,522 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HESM. Raymond James began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

