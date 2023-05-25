Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,202. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

