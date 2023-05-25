Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,927,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,225,316 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average is $145.87. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

