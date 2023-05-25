Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PBA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 610,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,782. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

