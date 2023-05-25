Continuum Advisory LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

VV stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.40. The stock had a trading volume of 119,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $197.85.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

