Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 446,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 345,635 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,408.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 318,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 315,362 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.10. 497,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

