Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983,328. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

