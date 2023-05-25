Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 15,902 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

