ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Shares of CFRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 108,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,929. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.44.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

