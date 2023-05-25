Contrasting RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) & Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Hippo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $6.36 billion 1.33 -$1.06 billion ($3.62) -53.04 Hippo $119.70 million 3.30 -$333.40 million ($14.66) -1.16

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hippo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hippo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -1.61% 11.89% 1.53% Hippo -248.59% -44.09% -17.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RenaissanceRe and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 3 1 0 2.00 Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus target price of $206.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Hippo has a consensus target price of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 99.38%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Summary

Hippo beats RenaissanceRe on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill Alexander Currie on June 7, 1993, and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

