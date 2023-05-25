Cormark Increases Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Price Target to C$1.55

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.55 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 287.50% from the company’s previous close.

Banyan Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

CVE:BYN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.40. 55,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. Banyan Gold has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$113.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.64.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

