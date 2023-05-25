Cormark Increases Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Price Target to C$1.55

Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.55 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 287.50% from the company’s previous close.
Banyan Gold Stock Down 2.4 %
CVE:BYN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.40. 55,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. Banyan Gold has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$113.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.64.
About Banyan Gold
