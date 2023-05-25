Corp Onex Sells 8,310,091 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $361,073,453.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.0 %

RYAN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,459,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

