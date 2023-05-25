Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the April 30th total of 147,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

CRVS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 810,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,019. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

Further Reading

