Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the April 30th total of 147,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

CRVS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 810,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,019. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.