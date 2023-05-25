CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.79. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 186,563 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

