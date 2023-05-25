CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.79. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 186,563 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.
The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.
