CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.73. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Further Reading

