Craig Hallum Cuts Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $338.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $277.51 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.72.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 565.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $19,596,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $13,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 165.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 495.4% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.